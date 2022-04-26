Eight new cases of coronavirus were reported for Crawford County on Tuesday.
The county’s seven-day average of new cases is 6.1. It's the highest-seven day average of new cases since the county's average was 6.3 on March 6.
There were three individuals hospitalized with COVID in the county, an increase of one from Monday. There were no patients in an intensive care unit, a decrease of two, and no one on a ventilator, the same as Monday. There were 12 ICU beds available, a change from eight previously listed.
Regionally, Erie County added 23 cases, Mercer County added nine, Venango County added three and Warren County added 15.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were 27 active cases among students and four active cases among employees, a change from eight active cases among students and one active case among employees on the previous report.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.37 million. Updated statistics for county-wide vaccinations were not available Tuesday afternoon. On Monday, the state said 39,848 people in county were fully vaccinated, with a total of 19,123 people having had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.