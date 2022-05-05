Pennsylvania's Department of Health registered 3,126 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the first time since late February with more than 3,000 new cases statewide in a single day.
Thursday's increase is the largest since more than 4,000 were recorded on Feb. 19. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 statewide have increased by 160 in the last six days, including another 14 admissions in the latest report.
A daily case report for Crawford County was not available Thursday. There were 23 new cases reported on Wednesday.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were 82 active cases and six active cases among employees, a change from 122 and seven, respectively. There were 28 in isolation at Allegheny-provided housing, a change from 58 previously listed.
It is not clear when the Allegheny College cases get reported to the state and when the state includes those cases in its daily report.
There were nine new deaths linked to COVID-19 statewide, marking 63 in three days. There were no new deaths in Crawford County.
There were 772 COVID hospitalizations statewide, up 14 in one day and the sixth consecutive day with at least 18 new admissions statewide. There were 81 patients in intensive care units (ICUs), down three, and 36 were breathing using ventilators, down five.
There were two individuals hospitalized with COVID in the county, there were no patients in an intensive care unit and no one on a ventilator, all the same as Wednesday. There were 10 ICU beds available, also the same as Wednesday.