After a year in which the three school districts that occupy nearly all of western and central Crawford County have tried when possible to coordinate their COVID-19 pandemic responses, the districts will go their own way when it comes to summer school plans.
PENNCREST School District has no plans to offer summer classes in response to learning loss due to the pandemic, according to Superintendent Timothy Glasspool.
The district has conducted classes in person for nearly the entire school year, Glasspool noted in an email to the Tribune, and continuing classes over the summer would not be “in the best interest of our students, their families and our faculty.”
PENNCREST historically has held an extended school year for specific students with individualized education programs but has not offered summer school.
“The past two years have taken a toll on everyone,” Glasspool wrote. “We are optimistic that this summer will be a much needed rest and return to a more typical summer break. It is welcomed and well-deserved by our students and staff. We are planning now and this summer to provide a multi-tier multi-year approach to learning loss within the school day and school year.”
Conneaut School District’s summer plans will be expanded from the usual offerings aimed at credit recovery for middle and high school students who failed a class, according to Superintendent Jarrin Sperry.
“We will have K-12 summer school available this year in Conneaut,” he said.
Still, Sperry did not anticipate a sharp increase in the need for summer classes.
“Conneaut, just like PENNCREST and Crawford Central, has been open most of the year,” he said. “We will need some remediation for some students, but we don't see as drastic a need as some districts might that have been closed most of the year.”
Superintendent Tom Washington of Crawford Central School District said in board meetings last month that the district would expand its summer school program in direct response to interruptions that began in March 2020.
“This has been a unique and different year,” he said in an interview. “That’s the reason we’re looking at it (summer school) in different ways.”
Washington said he anticipated students taking summer classes because they need the credit and some taking summer classes on a voluntary basis.
“I don’t even want to look at it as negative,” he said. “There have been so many interruptions that we’re looking at it as — here’s something we can try to do.”
