Crawford County’s seven-day average of new coronavirus cases is at its lowest since May 2.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county’s average was at 10.7 on Wednesday and 9.9 on Tuesday while the average was 10.7 on May 2. The state recorded 75 new coronavirus cases over the past seven days.
Over the past week, according to the newest report released Wednesday, the new case total in the state surpassed 2,000 four times, including a high of 3,194 cases on June 29. The daily case count trended down each day this week with 1,101 cases registered on Monday before 2,045 were added on Tuesday.
The statewide total for this week is the fewest since department officials began releasing weekly updates on May 18.
There were 55 new deaths linked to COVID-19 statewide, the first time in seven weeks fewer than 100 state residents died from the coronavirus. There were no deaths reported to The Meadville Tribune over the past week.
According to data being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University, the number of cases nationally was down 11 percent and deaths were down 14 percent over the past week. Hospitalizations were down 13 in the last week. In Pennsylvania, over the past week, cases were down 20 percent, deaths were down 37 percent and hospitalizations were down 1 percent.
Montour County is the only Pennsylvania county registering high community levels of COVID-19 according to the CDC and its latest data released Friday. Nationwide, nearly one in five counties have high community levels, determined by using a combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.
There are 16 counties with medium levels of COVID in the state — including Crawford County. The other 50 counties statewide are reporting low levels of COVID.
As of noon Wednesday, there were 1,054 COVID hospitalizations statewide, up slightly from last week. The increase of eight hospitalizations statewide this week marked the second consecutive week the number of COVID patients has increased. There were 99 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) statewide, and 45 on a ventilator.
Locally, there were seven COVID hospitalizations in Crawford County. There was one COVID patient in the ICU and no patients were listed on a ventilator. The state said there were seven adult ICU beds available in the county.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.