The number of COVID-19 cases in Crawford County has gone up over the past seven days.
According to data from the state, the county had 100 new coronavirus cases over the past week; it had 75 the week prior.
The county’s seven-day average of new cases was at 14.3 Wednesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. While the county’s average was at 10.7 last week, a month ago it was at 18 and two months ago it was 27.3.
Meanwhile, the state reported the most new weekly COVID-19 infections since June 8 and the most new deaths linked to the virus since June 15.
The department’s weekly report, showed 19,947 new infections statewide. The total included at least 1,966 per day and three days with 3,000 or more infections.
According to data being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University, the number of cases in Pennsylvania spiked by 40 percent and the number of new deaths rose by 33 percent in the last week. Hospitalizations also increased by 6 percent. Nationwide, cases were up 23 percent, deaths were up 18 percent and hospitalizations rose 7 percent. The CDC said Crawford County is registering low community levels of COVID-19.
Statewide, there were 128 new deaths; there were 55 the week before. There was one coronavirus-related death in Crawford County reported to The Meadville Tribune. The Crawford County Coroner’s Office said a man in his 80s died Monday. It was the first COVID-related death in the county reported in July and 310th during the pandemic.
There were 1,036 hospitalizations reported in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, down 18 from last week, ending two consecutive weeks of increases. There were 130 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) statewide, up 31, and 38 on ventilators, down seven.
In Crawford County, there were nine people hospitalized with the virus, two in the ICU and no ventilators in use. The state said there were five adult ICU beds available. Last week, there were seven COVID hospitalizations, one COVID patient in the ICU, no patients on a ventilator and seven adult ICU beds available in the county.
