The Crawford County Sheriff's Office is reporting new positive cases of COVID-19 among staff members — this time it's within its security officer ranks.
Sheriff David Powers confirmed Monday to the Tribune that one full-time county security officer is off work and quarantined after receiving a positive test result for COVID-19 Sunday.
A second full-time county security officer was off work Monday and quarantined as a precaution, Powers said. The second full-time county security officer is to be tested Wednesday, Powers said.
A part-time county security officer previously had tested positive and had been off work for 10 days, Powers said. However, that part-time officer was able to return to work Monday, he said.
"We've been following what HR (Crawford County Human Resources) wants us to do," Powers said.
The COVID-19 issue only has put a slight strain on staffing for the Sheriff's Office, Powers said.
"Fortunately, the court schedule has been pretty light," Powers said.
The Crawford County Sheriff's Office has a total staff of 18. It includes the sheriff, a chief deputy sheriff and nine full-time deputy sheriffs and one part-time deputy sheriff; two full-time and two-part time county security officers; a full-time real estate clerk and a full-time office manager/secretary.
Earlier this year, county commissioners and Powers realigned staffing within the Sheriff's Office.
In May, county commissioners voted unanimously to create two full-time and two per diem county security positions within the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. They also voted unanimously to eliminate two vacant full-time deputy sheriff positions.
Two full-time and two per diem county security officers subsequently were hired and trained by the office, but aren't full deputy sheriffs. County security officers handle entrance screening and other functions like gun permit applications.
In late October 2020, the Sheriff's Office was hit with more than a dozen of the then-17 deputies and staff members testing positive for the coronavirus. The deputies and staffers all recovered.
Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.