A new federal mandate requiring nursing homes to have their staff vaccinated in order to receive Medicare and Medicaid money might leave the Crawford County Care Center short on workers.
Vaccination requirements
At Thursday's meeting of the county commissioners, Commissioner Chairman Eric Henry said the requirement was "very concerning" and could be "disastrous" to nursing homes in the county in terms of employee loss.
"We are paper thin," Henry said of the staffing at the Care Center. "Our ratio of employees to residents is paper thin."
The requirement was announced by President Joe Biden on Wednesday and would, if implemented, be issued through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Tonya Moyer, administrator for the Care Center, said the facility has around 150 staff, of which 62 percent are fully vaccinated as of this week. That leaves 38 percent of staff — a little more than one-third —at risk of either being let go or quitting if the policy is enforced.
Moyer said it would be detrimental for the center to lose the full 38 percent of staff, though she said some workers might be persuaded to vaccinate now that it is being made a requirement. Of the 38 percent of non-fully vaccinated staff, 19 percent are certified nursing assistants, 11 percent are nurses and the final eight percent are ancillary staff.
Replacing those workers could prove challenging.
"In healthcare in general, it's often challenging to find the professionals, the nurses," Moyer said. "Lately with the pandemic, it's even worse. I think some people got burnt out and don't want to work in healthcare anymore."
Moyer said when vaccines were first made available to the wider public, vaccination rates among employees shot up to around 40 percent and then steadily climbed. The rate hit 73 percent at one point, but decreased as a result of workers leaving and new ones being brought on.
She said the center has been in the 60 to 63 percent range since spring.
The center has implemented an incentive policy to get workers vaccinated. Staff can receive a bonus of up to $100 — $50 for each shot — to get fully vaccinated. However, Moyer is unsure if the policy held a great sway over the choice among staff members to vaccinate.
"No, I think those folks had that decision made," Moyer said. "The incentive, I don't know if it's swayed many people. Maybe a few."
Matthew Yarnell — president of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) which represents some of the employees at the Care Center — issued a statement in the wake of the president's announcement urging all essential workers and working people to get the vaccine.
Yarnell also promised to help make sure vaccine rollout for workers are "fair and equitable."
"All vaccine distribution efforts must have equitable outreach and education, and increased access and basic supports, especially for communities where barriers to vaccination are still very real," he said in the statement. "A lack of paid time off for vaccination or vaccine side effects, added transportation costs, and a need for more trusted messengers of the same culture and community are all factors that can make it difficult for workers to get vaccinated."
