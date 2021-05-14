WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — As the county heads toward the return of its fair this summer, organizers will be busy coordinating exhibitors and vendors as the country begins to emerge from COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
Crawford County Fair Board President Dean Maynard said the board still must address with the fair's various animal and exhibit departments when and how they will accept their entries.
Food and other vendors attending the fair also will have to be advised, he said, and proper social distancing of camping trailers for both exhibitors and vendors has to be considered.
Board members voted 8-0 Thursday night to keep the fair's dates Aug. 21 through 28, with board member H. LeRoy Stearns absent from the meeting.
Now the board's committees will coordinate department entry dates and hold a special meeting May 27 to act on final plans for this year's fair.
The fair will be required to follow whatever COVID-19 protocols Pennsylvania has in place, though those guidelines are changing rapidly, Maynard said.
Earlier this week, Gov. Tom Wolf announced crowd size restrictions will be relaxed effective Monday, two weeks before all mitigation measures, except the mask-wearing requirement, are to be lifted.
Also starting Monday, indoor events will be permitted to admit up to 50 percent of their normal occupancy limits while outdoor events will be allowed to admit up to 75 percent of their normal occupancy limits. Crowd sizes in Pennsylvania have been limited to 25 percent indoors and 50 percent outdoors since early April.
The board voted at its April meeting not to have contracted entertainment and amusement rides in 2021 because of the reduced capacity restrictions in place at the time. The board had about $560,000 in concert costs and $130,000 amusement ride costs, but the crowd restrictions wouldn't cover the fair's costs.
With changes in occupancy guidelines coming next week, Maynard said it may be possible for the fair to book a demolition derby or truck or tractor pull as a grandstand attraction.
Meanwhile, negotiations are continuing with two of the three grandstand concerts to go on hold again for 2021 and return for the 2022 fair — singer-ventriloquist Darci Lynne, and country stars Brad Paisley and Jordan Davis.
But, Maynard said the Christian musicians booked to play the fair's third concert — Zach Williams, Tauren Wells and We Are Messengers — have been released from their contract at the musicians' request.
In 2020, the fair had scheduled those acts for three grandstand concerts. The fair was able to be released from each of the contracts without penalty due to the pandemic canceling the 2020 fair. The entertainers all had agreed to return for the 2021 fair.
Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.