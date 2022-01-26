Crawford County added 85 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county's total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began was at 18,485. The county's seven-day average of new cases is at 111 after being at 169 early last week. The average was 40 on Dec. 20.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was at 54, an increase of one from Tuesday. There were eight people in an intensive care unit, the same as Tuesday, and nine people on ventilators, an increase of one. There was one adult ICU bed available, according to the state. There were no beds reported available Tuesday.
Regionally, Erie County added 262 cases, Mercer County added 163 cases, Venango County added 51 and Warren County added 36.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.08 million, including 38,678 (an increase of 30 from Tuesday) people in Crawford County. A total of 17,488 (up 35) people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.