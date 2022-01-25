Crawford County added 78 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county's total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began was at 18,393. The county's seven-day average of new cases is at 109 after being at 169 early last week. The average was 40 on Dec. 20.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was at 53, an increase of two from Monday. There were eight people in an intensive care unit, the same as Monday, and eight people on ventilators, an increase of one. There were no adult ICU beds available, according to the state, after four were reported available Monday.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were 16 active cases among students (a decrease of 11 from its last report) and 11 active cases among employees (a decrease of one).
Regionally, Erie County added 211 cases, Mercer County added 89 cases, Venango County added 61 and Warren County added 82.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.07 million, including 38,648 (an increase of 34 from Monday) people in Crawford County. A total of 17,463 (up 82) people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.