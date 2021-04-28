Crawford County had 19 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, state officials said.
The Department of Health's latest data release brings the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 7,030 since the pandemic began more than 13 months ago.
The county has had 216 cases over the past 14 days, or about 15 a day. On April 1, the county had a two-week total of 108 cases for an eight-a-day average.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were nine COVID patients hospitalized in the county, an increase of five, and four adult patients in an intensive care unit, the same as Tuesday. The report also said there was one ventilator in use in the county and six adult ICU beds available, also the same as Tuesday.
In other COVID-related news:
• The Pennsylvania Department of Health registered 3,686 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the fourth day in a row with fewer than 4,000 cases statewide. It is the first time since March 23-25 with three days in a row with fewer than 4,000 new cases.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 19,986 cases (an increase of 34 from Tuesday), Mercer County 9,100 (up 20), Venango County 3,739 (up 10) and Warren County 2,488 (up seven).
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 3.29 million, including 22,478 in Crawford County.