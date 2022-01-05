Generally cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High near 40F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph..
Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 16F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: January 5, 2022 @ 11:00 am
Meadville, PA
Due to a production problem, information about COVID testing at the fairgrounds was published in error in Wednesday's edition of The Meadville Tribune. Testing is not currently scheduled to take place.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.