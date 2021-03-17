COVID one year later: Crawford County residents reflect on effects of shutdown

A year ago, at one minute after midnight on March 17, 2020, a statewide shutdown of all nonessential businesses began. Two days later, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf expanded the shutdown to include all non-life-sustaining businesses. By the end of the month, Crawford had been added to the list of counties under a stay-at-home order.
Originally expected to last 14 days, the economic shutdown and stay-at-home order continued in the county until May 8.
One year after the shutdown began, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic that caused it are still being felt. Likewise, the economic impact of the shutdown continues.
Several Crawford County residents who shared their experiences of the past year with the Tribune bore the brunt of the pandemic in different ways: A restaurant owner saw his staff reduced from 16 in late 2019 to 11 one year ago to just six people today; a respiratory therapist witnessed the effects of COVID-19 up close and struggled to deal with being unable to visit his mother in her nursing home for nearly 11 months; a Guys Mills son, unable to enter the intensive care unit, waited from elsewhere in the hospital for news of his mother’s last moments as she became the second county resident to die of coronavirus-related causes.
Just as COVID-19 varies wildly in its effect on those who contract the disease, fatal for some, unpredictable symptoms lingering in others for months, while many experience no illness at all, the impact of the past year has been unpredictable as well: A Linesville race track owner was surprised when 2020 proved to be the best season in years.
Seated in a booth near the entrance to his restaurant as the Tuesday lunch hour drew to a close, the owner of the Downtown Mall Bistro looked tired. Les Lenhart’s appearance matched his reality: he had been working six days a week, with a reduced staff and increased health and safety regulations, with he and his wife doing all of the cooking, for what seemed like forever.
“The frustration — it’s continuous,” he said. “It’s not only with the business, it works on family.”
His wife can leave the stress of the workday at work, but it doesn’t work that way for Lenhart.
“I take it home with me,” he said, “so my frustration never ends.”
For a restaurant owner doing everything he can to stay in business, hold on to his remaining employees and keep customers safe, the never-ending frustration is also quantifiable. Lenhart said his revenues for the past year were down nearly 90 percent.
Even the previous day’s news that restaurants would soon be permitted to return to 75 percent capacity brought with it frustration. Since requirements for social distancing remain in place, Lenhart wasn’t sure if the configuration of his dining area would allow him to take advantage of the relaxed restriction.
Frustration was a constant theme over the past year for Phil Koon of Saegertown as well: 11 months of increasing frustration for a man who was used to visiting his mother once or twice a week at Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community.
Because of state-imposed restrictions, he could no longer visit her in person at all. Even worse, he said, the restrictions offered no sense of an endpoint at which in-person visitations would again be allowed. As the separation continued, constant frustration became a breeding ground for hopelessness.
“By protecting them, we are killing them,” Koon said last week. “They are dying of loneliness and I can attest to that personally.”
Videoconferences and window visits can only go so far, Koon said, and they don’t go very far at all when the senior in question has hearing loss, like his mother, Eleanor. The heroic efforts of the Wesbury staff, he added, were reassuring, but still couldn’t make up for the absence of loved ones.
Koon’s mother contracted COVID-19 in November, but it wasn’t until a few weeks ago that he was finally able to once again see her in person. The circumstances of the visit, however, were perhaps the most frustrating experience of all.
“She was considered end of life,” Koon explained, “because she had lost her will to live.”
After a series of regular compassionate care visits from Koon and his sister, Eleanor showed improvement. Koon is convinced the steps toward recovery were directly related to seeing her family again. But in a twist that seems unnecessarily cruel, Eleanor’s improved prognosis meant the visits had to be stopped since she was no longer near death.
The visits discontinued, Koon and his sister joined many others across the state when they arranged to be in a doctor’s office parking lot when their mother arrived for an appointment. Well-distanced, the family held an impromptu celebration of Eleanor’s 88th birthday.
Koon, who has treated patients with respiratory ailments throughout the past year, has no doubts about the threat posed by COVID-19. Thinking back to the physical and emotional toll the last few months of 2020 took on health care workers in Crawford County, he said, “It was rough.”
But the hopelessness face by hundreds of thousands across the state kept separated from their loved ones in nursing homes by regulations that sometimes seemed heartless was worse.
“You have no idea,” he said.
Even news last week that the restrictions on nursing home visitations were finally being relaxed — while welcome — could not eliminate the accumulated frustration. Still, he said, the easing of the restrictions left him with the hope of seeing his mother again today.
Art Cervi’s pandemic experience has not been typical, nor has it been predictable. The owner of Pymatuning Holeshot Raceway in Linesville, Cervi was forced to shut down with other non-life-sustaining businesses and delayed the beginning of the motocross season by about two months. Upon reopening, something unexpected happened.
“We thought it would be minimal, but it was just the opposite — the best season in years,” Cervi said last week. “Once we got open, people started coming out of the woodwork. There was enough room they could spread out and we filled up more fields.
“It worked,” he said, noting that no employees were known to have contracted COVID-19 at the raceway through the course of the season. “It was really a heck of a season.”
Cervi said he wasn’t sure he completely understood the phenomenon, but speculated that families with nowhere else to go looked to the motocross track as a place relatively safe from the threat of spreading COVID and one where they could stick together while still experiencing a social event. Bars and concerts were not an option for the most part, so motocross provided an outlet.
“Anything outdoors really boomed,” he said.
Not only were motorcycle dealers scrambling to get anything with two wheels running in order to meet the sudden demand, Cervi had to realign the various competitive classes to deal with the increased numbers of competitors.
“We probably had 10 people in the 60-and-over class,” he marveled. Usually, the 60-and-over group consisted of just two or three riders at best, but at times last year as many as a dozen older riders hit the track. More crowded fields across the board led to more exciting races — and the more exciting races drew more spectators.
As with the unpredictable virus that has shaped in one way or another nearly every aspect of life over the past year, Cervi isn’t sure what to expect this season, but he’s prepared for anything.
“We’re ready to go,” he said.
For many people, the constantly growing tally of coronavirus victims — on the evening news, on the front page of the newspaper, on the websites and apps that one checks each day — is just a number.
For people like Tim and Katie Sturrock of Guys Mills, it’s much more.
“Before Mom passed away, I guess we just looked at it as a number,” Tim said, “but after that happened we looked at it as 70,000 families are going through what we went through. The next day — 80,000 families are going through the same thing we went through.”
“And now,” Katie added, “535,000 families have gone through what we went through.”
“Just here in America,” Tim added.
Tim’s mother, Marianne Sturrock, died Aug. 14. A long-time resident of Guys Mills who more recently had lived in Meadville, she was 71 years old and she became the second county resident to die due to COVID-related causes.
Marianne’s death came six months after the death of her husband of 50 years, Duane "Chopper" Sturrock.
“It’s been a year of grief, hardship, the unknown,” Katie said. “The frustration — not being able to hug your families or see your family — all of it combined. It’s disheartening. So many people that have lost so many loved ones, and have not been able to see them.”
Marianne loved nothing more than her family, Tim said. With her husband, she instilled a “family first” philosophy in Tim and his sister.
“They were the great mom and dad any kid would want to have,” Tim said.
Following the death of her husband, Marianne struggled. After health issues led to a brief stay at a nursing home in the spring, her brother moved in with her, easing Tim and Katie’s concerns. But in July, her brother was hospitalized with COVID-19 and Marianne soon began experiencing symptoms. By the end of the month, she was hospitalized; days later she was moved to the intensive care unit (ICU) and then was put on a ventilator.
Family members were last able to express their love via phone before her move to the ICU, Tim said.
About 10 days later, Tim and Katie were back in the hospital, allowed into the ICU waiting room as, just yards away but invisible to them, Marianne was taken off the ventilator and stopped breathing. They took consolation in memories of the 2019 celebration of Marianne and Chopper’s 50th anniversary, where multiple generations gathered, and they found solace in a doctor’s willingness to hold Marianne’s hand in Tim’s place during her final moments.
“It’s horrible,” Tim said. “All of these people having to die alone, without their family. It’s cruel.”
