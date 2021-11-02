COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped Tuesday to levels last seen in late September the state Department of Health reported Tuesday afternoon.
There were 2,639 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms Tuesday, down 115 from Monday. It marked the fourth time in five days hospitalizations dropped and it is the first time since Sept. 26 that fewer than 2,700 patients were in the hospital statewide.
Health officials did not provide an update on the number of new cases statewide as of 3:45 p.m. Tuesday. The state provided totals for Friday and Saturday on Monday and reported another two-day total would be released on Tuesday.
Of those hospitalized statewide, 630 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), down 21, and 367 were being treated on ventilators, down 11.
State officials reported 39 people hospitalized with the virus in the county, a decrease of one from Monday's data release. There were seven patients in an intensive care unit, an increase of one, and five ventilators in use, a decrease of one. There were five adult ICU beds available, a change from seven previously listed.