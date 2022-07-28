COVID-19 cases in Crawford County are up for the third straight week.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Wednesday that the county’s seven-day average of new coronavirus cases was 19.3. It’s the highest seven-day average since the county was at 19.4 on June 9.
There were 135 cases over the past week, a change from 107 cases reported during the previous seven-day span. The latest total includes 47 new cases reported on Wednesday. That was the highest single-day total in the county since 48 cases were reported May 31.
State numbers are also up.
The health department recorded more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second week in a row and registering the highest total in nearly two months.
Department officials added 22,277 new cases in the weekly update, the most since June 8. Six of seven days over the past week saw at least 2,000 new cases, including 4,400 on Tuesday. Three other days — July 20-22 — had more than 3,000 new cases statewide.
There were no deaths reported in Crawford County over the past week. There has been one COVID-related death reported in July. Statewide, there were 117 COVID-related deaths last week, the second time in three weeks with at least 100.
According to data being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University, the number of cases in Pennsylvania increased by 10 percent over the last week, while deaths were up 21 percent. Hospitalizations were up 3 percent. Nationwide, cases were down 1 percent, deaths were down 3 percent and hospitalizations were level.
To date, there have been 3,080,593 cases in Pennsylvania and 46,164 deaths. An alert on the health department’s mobile app warns that it was scheduled to be discontinued Wednesday.
Montour County and three western Pennsylvania counties — Fayette, Mercer and Washington — are seeing high levels of COVID-19, according to the CDC. There were 25 Pennsylvania counties with medium COVID levels with the other 38 registering low levels, including Crawford.
There were 1,188 hospitalizations statewide Wednesday, up 58 from last week. It was the fourth time in five weeks that COVID hospitalizations have increased statewide. There are 118 patients statewide being treated in an intensive care unit (ICU), and 42 on ventilators, down 10 from a week ago.
In Crawford County, there were nine individuals hospitalized with the virus, up two from last week. There was one individual being treated in the ICU and no ventilators in use, both the same as last week. There were nine adult ICU beds available, a change from two listed last week.
