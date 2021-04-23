A COVID-19 vaccination clinic for PENNCREST School District students ages 16 and older will be held Wednesday at the former Peebles department store at the Park Avenue Plaza.
The clinic was announced in a letter from Meadville Medical Center President and Chief Executive Officer Philip Pandolph published on the district's website. Participating students will receive a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, with the second shot to be done on May 19, also at that location.
"We strongly encourage all eligible students to receive the vaccine as it is safe and highly effective at preventing severe diseases and reduces the likelihood of transmitting COVID-19 to others," Pandolph wrote.
The clinic is voluntary, and any students under 18 will need parental or guardian consent to be vaccinated. Consent forms can be found at penncrest.org. They must be signed and returned to the school nurse's office before the end of the day today.
• More information: Call (814) 336-1800 or visit fda.gov/media/144414/download.