The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 279 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, the fifth consecutive day the statewide total of new cases has decreased.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Pennsylvania dropped below 500 for the first time in nearly nine months.
There was one new case reported in Crawford County on Monday. The county’s seven-day average of new cases is 2.7. The county has had 27 straight days with new cases below 10.
Regionally, Erie County added five cases, Mercer County added one, Venango County added one and Warren County added one.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were 12 active cases among students and one active case among employees.
There were two deaths reported statewide on Monday.
The Crawford County Coroner’s Office reported the death of a woman in her 80s to the Tribune on Monday. It was the fourth coronavirus-related death in the county this month. There have been 299 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University, across the nation, new cases were down 6 percent over the past week, hospitalizations were down 15 percent and deaths linked to COVID-19 were down 28 percent. In Pennsylvania, the number of new COVID cases was down 19 percent over the last week, deaths were down 23 percent and hospitalizations were down 24 percent.
The CDC reported 77 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 67.5 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated.
There were 489 hospitalizations statewide Monday, down 14 from Sunday. It was the 21st consecutive day hospitalizations have dropped statewide. It was the fewest COVID hospitalizations statewide since Aug. 1, 2021, the last time fewer than 500 COVID patients were hospitalized statewide. Statewide, there were 75 in intensive care units (ICUs), level with Sunday’s total, and 42 were breathing using ventilators, down nine.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was four, there were no individuals in an ICU and no one on a ventilator, the same as Friday’s report. There were eight ICU beds available, a change from nine previously listed.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.29 million, including 39,574 people in Crawford County (an increase of nine from Friday). A total of 18,774 people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13 (up 30).