Meadville Medical Center and Titusville Area Hospital have COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled this month for the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. Each clinic is open to anyone age 16 and older under Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines.
The Meadville clinics are scheduled Friday and April 21 and 23 at the former Peebles department store building in the Park Avenue Plaza off routes 6, 19 and 322 just west of Meadville. Registration is available online via the hospital’s website at mmchs.org or by calling (814) 336-1800.
The Titusville clinic is scheduled April 26 at Titusville Area Hospital, 406 W. Oak St. Individuals may register online at titusvillehospital.org or call (814) 827-5700 Monday through Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. Walk-ins will not be accepted.