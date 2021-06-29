Meadville Medical Center and all its subsidiary organizations including Titusville Area Hospital still require persons to wear face coverings at its facilities, the hospital said in a statement.
On Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health officially lifted the order requiring Pennsylvanians to wear face coverings statewide.
"Meadville Medical Center and all subsidiary organizations, including all facilities that offer clinical services, will continue to follow guidelines set forth by Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the mandates required by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)," the hospital said in its statement issued Tuesday.
"Anyone who does not follow these guidelines will not be able to enter or receive services at a Meadville Medical Center facility regardless of vaccination status unless an emergent medical condition exists," the statement concluded.