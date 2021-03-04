Crawford County commissioners plan to meet with state officials regarding possible changes in COVID-19 nursing home visitation guidelines.
At their work session Wednesday, commissioners said some residents had contacted the county about the status of visitation. Commissioners said residents are concerned as they haven't been able to visit relatives in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in almost a year.
"There are regulations that nursing homes are following, of course," Eric Henry, chairman of the commissioners, told the Tribune. "But as a year approaches, there are people who are stressed about not seeing their loved ones."
Any changes would have to come from the state, according to Henry. The total number of COVID-19 case counts within a county and case counts within the facilities themselves would be factors, he said.
Commissioners plan to meet with Pennsylvania Department of Health representatives as well as representatives from Gov. Tom Wolf's office in the next few days to discuss whether guidelines can be modified.
