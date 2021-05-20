Crawford County has received $8.2 million in federal economic recovery aid due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That represents the first half of its $16,438,191 allocation, Stephanie Franz, the county's chief financial officer, said at Wednesday's work session of county commissioners. The county is expected to receive the second half of the money at this time next year, she added.
How the county will allocate the money hasn't been determined as final guidelines on eligible projects haven't been release, according to Eric Henry, chairman of the commissioners.
The U.S. Treasury isn't expected to release final project eligibility guidelines until mid-July, Zach Norwood, the county's planning director, said.
The money is from the American Rescue Plan approved by Congress in March which has $350 billion in emergency funding for state and local governments.
The aid is to help them address revenue losses due to the pandemic and cover costs incurred due to responding to the public health emergency.
The money also is to have the governments help spur an economic recovery through assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits; aid to impacted industries; and support for essential workers.
It also will provide financial resources for the governments to invest in infrastructure like water, sewer and internet broadband services.
