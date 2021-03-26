The Crawford County Correctional Facility still is trying to find COVID-19 vaccine for inmates to prevent potential outbreaks at the jail, Warden Jack Greenfield said Thursday.
"We're still trying to get the inmates vaccinated, if possible," he told the Crawford County Prison Board at its teleconferenced meeting.
In January, the county jail in Saegertown was hit by a couple of waves of coronavirus outbreaks among inmates and staff. There were a total of 50 inmates affected as well as eight staff members, but there were no hospitalizations or fatalities due to the outbreaks.
As an incentive, Greenfield said he wants to offer inmates a $10 commissary credit, if they're willing to receive the vaccine.
But the problem is locating a source of vaccine at this time.
Greenfield said the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections is making COVID-19 vaccine available at some state prisons. However, the department said it won't be providing vaccine to county prisons.
Tom Weber, chief executive officer of PrimeCare Medical Inc., the county jail's medical provider, agreed.
PrimeCare, which provides medical care at Crawford and 33 other county jails in Pennsylvania, has applied to the Pennsylvania Department of Health to administer vaccinations and has been accepted.
However, the health department also couldn't give a timetable as to when PrimeCare would be supplied with vaccine to inoculate those inmates at county jails who choose to accept the vaccine, Weber said.
Weber also provided an annual medical care report at the jail for the board.
PrimeCare Medical has been the county jail's medical services manager and provider since January 2013. The county previously had individual medical services contracts for physician, dental, psychiatric and mental health services and pharmacy rather than a single comprehensive contract.
In November 2020, county commissioners approved a new five-year contract with PrimeCare for 2021 through 2025 with three one-year options. The contract's cost for 2021 is $73,676.89 to $75,690.48 per month with the monthly cost based on average daily population.
Weber also told the board that PrimeCare processes outside medical claims on behalf of the county. Those are claims when an inmate has to have a medical stay in the hospital — and PrimeCare has negotiated lower rates.
In 2020, Crawford County had around $525,000 in bills for outside claims, but the negotiated savings brought the amount down to $75,000, Weber said.
Keith Gushard can be reached at 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.