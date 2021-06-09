Crawford County added three coronavirus cases and one COVID-related death Wednesday, officials said.
The Crawford County Coroner's office reported the death of a man in his 60s to the Tribune on Wednesday. The county now has had 162 COVID-related deaths during the pandemic. It was the first death reported to the Tribune since May 4.
The Department of Health's latest data release brings the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 7,505 since the pandemic began.
The county has had 113 cases over the past 14 days, or about eight a day.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were 11 COVID patients hospitalized in the county, three patients are in an intensive care unit, three ventilators are in use and six adult ICU beds available, all the same as Tuesday.
In other COVID-related news:
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 21,146 cases (an increase of 11 from Tuesday), Mercer County 9,657 (up four), Venango County 4,079 (up two) and Warren County 2,633 (up three).
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 4.94 million, including 29,610 in Crawford County.