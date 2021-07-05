Crawford County added four new positive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, according to state health officials.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county's total number of cases since the pandemic began climbed to 7,555 on Monday, up from 7,551 reported on Friday. The county has had 15 cases over the past 14 days.
The number of patients hospitalized in the county due to the virus remained steady at three. There is now one patient reported as being in an intensive care unit (ICU). No patients were reported in the ICU on Friday. The number of available adult ICU beds was listed at eight, up from five on Friday.
One ventilator is in use, an increase of one from Friday.
In other COVID news:
• Regionally, since the state began tracking COVID-19 data, Erie County has had 21,235 cases (up by four from Friday), Mercer County 9,730 (up by two), Venango County 4,105 (up by 3) and Warren County 2,643 (no change).
• A total of 5.4 million people across the state have been vaccinated, including 31,832 in Crawford County. That latter number is unchanged from Friday.