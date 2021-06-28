Crawford County added 11 coronavirus cases over the weekend, state officials said.
The Department of Health's latest data release brings the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 7,557 since the pandemic began. The county has had a total of 21 cases reported during the past 14 days.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were four COVID patients hospitalized in the county, which is the same as last reported. The number of patients in an intensive care unit was up by one to three, while the number of ventilators in use rose by one to two. The number of available adult ICU beds rose to 10 from previously reported 2.
In other COVID-related news:
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 5.35 million, including 31,617 in Crawford County.