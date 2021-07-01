For the second day in a row, the number of COVID-19 cases in Crawford County increased by only one.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported the county has had 7,550 cases since the pandemic began, up from 7,549 on Wednesday. The county has had 21 cases over the past 14 days.
Statewide, cases went up by 186, up to a total of 1.2 million.
There are 313 people hospitalized due to the virus across Pennsylvania, with three of those cases being in Crawford County. However, no people in the county are in an intensive care unit (ICU) or utilizing ventilators. The number of available adult ICU beds was listed at seven, down from nine on Wednesday.
In over COVID news:
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19 data, Erie County has had 21,226 (two more than the previous day), Mercer County 9,724 (no change), Venango County 4,102 (up by one) and Warren County 2,643 (no change).
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 5.4 million, including 31,768 in Crawford County. This is an increase of 66 in the county since Wednesday.