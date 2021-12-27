Crawford County added 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday to its total count since the pandemic began, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The county's total number of cases climbed to 14,882, up from 14,870 on Sunday. No additional deaths were reported.
The number of people hospitalized with the virus increased by two, to 34 total. However, eight people were listed as being in an intensive care unit (ICU), a decrease of one from Sunday. There were no changes in the number of people on a ventilator, at eight, while the number of adult ICU beds available increased by one, to three.
Regionally, Erie County added 82 cases over the weekend (40,483 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 40 cases (17,842 overall), Venango County added six (8,894 overall) and Warren County added three (5,553 overall).
The number of people fully vaccinated across Pennsylvania was listed at 6.89 million, including 37,838 in Crawford County (an increase of 10 from Sunday). A total of 14,977 (up eight) people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.