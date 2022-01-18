Crawford County gained 568 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, as of Monday Crawford County has had 17,559 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began, up from 16,991 reported on Friday.
The number of people hospitalized with the virus in Crawford County was reported at 49, which is the same as Friday. The number of patients in an intensive care unit (ICU) was also the same as Friday at nine. The total of patients on ventilators was down to four from seven, while the number of adult ICU beds available increased to four from two.
Regionally, Erie County reached 50,903 cases since the pandemic began, Mercer County reached 21,091, Venango County reached 9,955 and Warren County reached 6,281.
The number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated against the virus was reported at 7.03 million, including 38,425 in Crawford County. A total of 16,752 county residents have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.