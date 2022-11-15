MEADVILLE TRIBUNE
Crawford County had its first coronavirus death in about two weeks.
The Crawford County Coroner’s office reported to the Tribune on Monday that a woman in her 80s died at a medical facility on Sunday.
It was the first coronavirus-related death in the county this month. The last COVID-related death in the county reported to the Tribune took place Oct. 27.
There have been five coronavirus deaths in the county since July and 315 since the pandemic began in 2020.
