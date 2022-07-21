For the second straight week, the number of COVID-19 cases in Crawford County has gone up.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health said the county had 107 cases over the past seven days, an increase of seven over the previous one-week span. Two weeks prior, the total was 75.
The county’s seven-day average of new cases was at 15.3 Wednesday, up from 14.3 last week.
State officials reported more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases statewide on three different days over the past week with six of seven days recording at least 2,400 new cases.
For the week, the department added 20,240 new cases, marking the first time since June 8 more than 20,000 new cases in one week. The number of COVID patients being treated for virus symptoms in hospitals in Pennsylvania also increased for the third time in a month in Wednesday’s data report.
According to state data, there were 3,229 new cases added on Tuesday, 3,052 on July 14 and 3,644 on July 13.
There were no deaths linked to COVID in Crawford County over the past week; statewide, there were 98 new deaths, 30 fewer than last week. There has been one coronavirus-related death in the county this month, according to reports to The Meadville Tribune by the Crawford County Coroner’s Office.
There were 1,130 hospitalizations statewide Wednesday, up 94 from last week. It was the third time in three weeks COVID hospitalizations have increased statewide. There are 129 patients statewide being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 52 on ventilators. In the county, there were seven people hospitalized, down two from nine reported last week. There was one person listed in the ICU, a decrease of one from last week, and no ventilators in use, the same as last week. There were two adult ICU beds available in the county, a change from seven listed last week.
Other COVID-related news:
• An alert on the Department of Health’s mobile app warns that it will be discontinued as of July 27.
• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that Crawford County has medium level of COVID-19 spread, which means people at high risk for severe illness, even if fully vaccinated, should consult health care providers about wearing masks and other precautions, and everyone should get tested if they have COVID symptoms.
• The CDC also reported Wednesday that 79.3 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 69.8 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated. Both totals are up a tenth of a percentage point since last week.
