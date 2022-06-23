The number of coronavirus cases in Crawford County has dropped over the past week but the number of individuals hospitalized in the county is up.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health said Crawford County has had 82 cases over the past seven days compared to 130 over the previous span. The county’s current seven-day average of new cases is 11.7 compared to 18.6 during the previous span. The department is only updating its COVID-19 dashboard weekly on Wednesdays, so a daily case count has not been available for the county.
The state reported there were 15 coronavirus patients hospitalized in the county on Wednesday, an increase of 10 from last week. There were five COVID patients in an intensive care unit (ICU), an increase of five, and one individual on a ventilator, an increase of one. The state said there were six adult ICU beds available, a change from five listed last week.
The number of new weekly COVID-19 cases across Pennsylvania dropped for the sixth consecutive week on Wednesday as the state recorded its fifth consecutive week with at least 100 deaths linked to the coronavirus.
The Department of Health registered 15,001 new cases on Wednesday in its weekly update, down more than 2,500 from last week’s total of 17,606.
Since the pandemic began 26 months ago, there have been 2.98 million cases in Pennsylvania and 45,657 deaths tied to the coronavirus.
Over the past week, according to the newest report released Wednesday, the new-case total surpassed 2,000 three times, but none since June 17. The largest one-day increase over the past week was 2,886 on June 15.
There were 105 new deaths linked to COVID-19 statewide, the fifth week in a row the total was more than 100 and the third week in a row the total declined. There were no deaths in the county reported to The Meadville Tribune.
According to data being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University, the number of cases nationally was down 11 percent and deaths were down 25 percent. Hospitalizations were down 3 percent in the last week. In Pennsylvania, over the past week, cases are down 14 percent, deaths are down 33 percent and hospitalizations are down 8 percent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.