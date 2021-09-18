LINESVILLE — Two Conneaut School District buildings closed this week because of increasing COVID-19 cases will reopen on Monday and transportation delays that affected the district’s high school students will end as well, the district announced Friday afternoon.
“Both Conneaut Lake Elementary and Conneaut Lake Middle School will be open with students returning to school,” a post to the district’s Facebook page announced. “Busing for all schools in the district will return to normal as well.”
The district announced the Conneaut Lake closures, and subsequent switch to remote learning for the affected students and staff, on Wednesday after the percentage of known positive tests for COVID-19 exceeded 5 percent of the total population in the two schools, Superintendent Jarrin Sperry said in a letter to families and employees. CLMS has about 305 students while CLES has nearly 340, according to Sperry.
Just after the closure was announced, 13 students, six at the elementary school and seven at the middle school, were known to have tested positive, according to district nurse Wendy Andrews. Nearly 130 students were in quarantine, 59 from the elementary school and 69 from the middle school.
On Sunday evening, the district unexpectedly announced a two-hour delay for Conneaut Area Senior High.
“The high school will be on a 2 hour delay due to too many bus drivers testing positive over the weekend and not enough substitutes to replace the regular drivers,” a post to the district Facebook page read.
The delay, reduced to one hour on Tuesday, continued through the rest of the week.