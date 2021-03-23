Starting with the voting meeting Wednesday at 9:30 a.m., the public will be permitted back at county commissioner meetings and work sessions at the Crawford County Courthouse in downtown Meadville.
With Pennsylvania easing COVID-19 occupancy restrictions, commissioners are allowing 25 percent room capacity at their public meetings and work sessions held in the assembly room. Based on the room capacity of 143, it means up to 33 people will be permitted in the room, which does include staff. Mask wearing and social distancing will be observed.
Commissioners put the restrictions in place to control any potential spread of coronavirus cases following the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s holiday periods.
Public access has been available online through YouTube and via the commissioners’ homepage on the county’s website, crawfordcountypa.net.