Members of the public will once again be able to attend Meadville City Council meetings live and in-person next month.
Beginning April 7, council meetings will return to the former city building, 984 Water St. Council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Mayor LeRoy Stearns said Monday. “It’s just a better way to do business.”
Since November, council has conducted its business remotely via videoconferences due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the public were able to view the meetings online as they were taking place but were not able to participate directly.
Those who wished to comment on council business were required to submit written comments prior to the meetings and were limited to 250 words. Submissions then were read during the meeting by a staff member.
While comments could be added as the meetings were streamed on Facebook, such comments were not addressed during meetings.
“It’s very difficult when you’re doing it online, trying to get council members to vote,” Stearns said, “and the public doesn’t really have a say because they’re not live with us.”
Council members Sean Donahue, Larry McKnight and Jim Roha expressed support for the return to in-person meetings during council’s most recent remote meeting. Stearns had raised the issue at council’s Feb. 17 meeting, when it also drew support from Donahue and McKnight.
“It’s time to go back,” Donahue said.
Councilwoman Autumn Vogel, on the other hand, expressed concern at the prospect of requiring unvaccinated city staff members to attend meetings in person. At the time, City Manager Andy Walker also pointed out that the state’s limit on gatherings to 15 percent of maximum occupancy would offer little opportunity for public participation.
The meeting room of the former city building has a maximum occupancy of 99 people. With restrictions on indoor gatherings expected to be increased to 25 percent of maximum occupancy, Walker said meetings could accommodate 24 people, including five council members and a similar number of city staff members. Perhaps as many as 10 additional attendees could be accommodated in the hallway area at the open rear of the meeting area.
Meetings for the city’s Redevelopment Authority and Planning and Zoning Commission will also return next month to an in-person format in the former city building, according to a legal advertisement published Monday. The Redevelopment Authority meets at 7:30 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month while the Planning and Zoning Commission meets at 3:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month.
Several of the boards that oversee city functions continue to meet remotely, including the Market Authority. Meadville Area Water Authority has several board members attending in person while some staff members participate via videoconference.
Stearns said he has missed council’s twice-monthly in-person gatherings.
“I like to see people’s facial expressions,” he said. “You can read people better in person than you can through video.”
It will still be some time, however, before Stearns and others are able to take full advantage of the opportunity to see their colleagues’ faces: As the announcement of the move explained, “Masks, social distancing and all other public health orders will be followed.”
