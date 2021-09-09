CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — An outbreak of COVID-19 has forced Cambridge Springs Junior-Senior High to close until Tuesday, according to a letter to families posted today on the PENNCREST School District website.
With 10 known cases among people in the building and another four people awaiting test results, students will attend school virtually on Friday and Monday during the shutdown before the school reopens Tuesday.
“Today, we have 56 students absent from school and 62 students absent due to quarantine,” Superintendent Timothy Glasspool said in the announcement. “Additionally, the football, soccer, cheer and cross county teams are impacted. School staff are working to case investigate, contact trace and notify the impacted families.”
Glasspool said there were 405 students in grades seven through 12 at the school.
On Wednesday, the district stated that three staff members and six students at Cambridge Springs Junior-Senior High had COVID-19. Overall, the district reported five staff members and 15 students were positive.
A letter from Cambridge Springs Principal Kylene Koper on Wednesday informed school families that “all football coaching staff and players who attended practice on 9/6 (Monday) are identified as a close contact to a positive COVID-19 case.”
District policy allows individuals identified as close contacts to avoid quarantine and continue attending school or work if they are vaccinated. Unvaccinated people identified as close contacts as a result of the Monday football practice were told to quarantine until Sept. 16 with the possibility of returning two days earlier if they received a negative COVID-19 test on Saturday or later.
Koper also announced that the school’s home opener football game scheduled for Friday had been canceled.
That cancellation was expanded today with Glasspool’s announcement that all athletic practices and games, home and away, are postponed.
“CSHS athletics are shut down until Tuesday,” Glasspool said in the announcement. “All games and practices for today, September 9, 2021, are cancelled.”
Glasspool advised families to keep a careful eye out for COVID-19 symptoms, including “fever or chills, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, or new loss of taste or smell.”
“It is our experience that the most effective COVID-19 mitigation strategy is keeping sick individuals out of our schools,” Glasspool said in his letter to families.” Students and staff that are sick, ill or unwell, must stay home from school.”
