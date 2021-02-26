Republican state Sen. Michele Brooks, R-50th, will hold a “tele-town hall” on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout Monday.
The town hall will start at 4 p.m. and feature various experts, including Pennsylvania Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam, President and CEO of Meadville Medical Center Philip Pandolph, Chief Medical Officer for Primary Health Network Dr. George Garrow, and Senate Health and Human Services Committeee Executive Director Joan Bradbury.
“I invite everyone to take part in my tele-town hall so that residents can ask questions of those working to expedite the vaccine rollout,” Brooks said. “The panel and I welcome your participation from the convenience of your home.”
Anyone interested in taking part in the tele-town hall can register at Brooks’ website, senatorbrooks.com/access-live. Registered residents will receive an automated call just before the event begins.