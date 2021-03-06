Among the businesses most heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are auto dealerships.
Similar to restaurants, these businesses faced extended shutdowns during the initial wave of the pandemic. What was once a highly personal, one-on-one interaction between shoppers and sellers went online, while the number of test drives a person took was minimized.
Now as the anniversary of the pandemic's start approaches, many local dealerships are reporting that sales are getting close to what they were beforehand, though a new problem has presented itself.
"(Sales have) been good, steadily increasing," said Brian Harrison, vice president of sales at Palmiero Toyota. "Our biggest problem has been the availability of product."
While dealerships are operating at or near their full capacity, the same is not always true of the factories that make the cars, trucks and other vehicles sold there. Harrison said that, depending on the model, it can take between 12 to 16 weeks to get a certain vehicle in.
"Certain cars are fine, but others are bad," he said. "For us right now, trucks still are not good."
In particular for Toyota, Harrison said Highlanders and non-hybrid RAV4s aren't seeing as big of a delay on orders, while 4Runners are "terrible."
"Basically if it's a non-truck base and a non-import, you're having an easier time," he said.
Similar situations were reported by other local dealerships. Mike Kongelka, general manager at Community Chevrolet, estimated that new vehicles take around eight weeks to come in, with the supply line difficulties being seen across the board.
"Currently, full-size trucks are the toughest to get," Kongelka said. "Now I had factory personnel communicate to me this week that they will be switching production to full-size pick-ups."
Amy Griffin Phillis, owner of Griffin Motors Company, said a shortage in semiconductor chips has much of the blame for the manufacturer difficulties. General Motors recently announced an extension on temporary shutdowns of three of its factories as a result of the chip shortage.
The downshift in production has meant smaller inventories of new cars for many dealerships.
"Numbers-wise, to put it into perspective, we typically will keep in the new-car realm 120 to 150 new cars in stock," Harrison said. "I know we're currently sitting at 85."
The production delays are also changing up the kinds of vehicles shoppers are looking for. All three dealerships have noticed a rise in the used vehicle market.
"I would definitely say many buyers have switched to pre-owned cars," Kongelka said.
In his experience at Community Chevrolet, Kongelka said if buyers are unable to get a new version of the vehicle they're searching for, they'll often settle for "slightly" used ones.
Harrison expressed similar sentiments, saying people had more interest in used vehicles than new ones.
In terms of wider trends, Kongelka also has noticed a shift towards vehicles with more cargo capacity, and said the industry is witnessing the "death of the American sedan."
"Whether that's pandemic-related or cultural, I'm not precisely sure," he said.
Shopper habits have also been shaped by the pandemic. Phillis has noticed shoppers not doing as much test driving and coming into dealerships with their car more firmly in mind.
"I definitely think consumers are doing more shopping online and coming in and wanting a specific vehicle that they've already researched and looked at," she said.
Still, despite the changes, sales have gotten close to what they were, and the dealerships have expressed some levels of optimism moving forward.
Harrison estimated current sales were about 15 percent off compared to pre-pandemic, and attributed that mainly to the delay in getting in new vehicles. He's looking to see those sales climb, though is watchful for trends that may affect sales.
"I think we'll see a steady increase (in sales)," Harrison said when asked about the outlook for the rest of 2021. "We may see a shift depending on what gas prices continue to do."
While manufacturers may be struggling, Harrison said dealerships on their own are "through most of it" when it comes to pandemic difficulties.
Kongelka said Community Chevrolet has been able to come out ahead of its usual January business earnings, driven largely by services rather than sales. As people might be discouraged to get new vehicles due to economic hardships, that encourages them to keep their current vehicles running longer and seek out repairs when needed.
Further, Kongelka is hopeful of more sales coming now that vaccination efforts are starting up.
"I anticipate growth this year due to some local market dynamics and hopefully with the arrival of vaccinations," he said. "The public has dealt with this for a while now and we have our arms around it better now."
Phillis said spring is typically a strong selling season for dealerships. While the COVID-19 shutdowns meant the season was largely skipped last year, dealerships will get their chance this year. Her only major concern is whether inventory levels will be strong enough to handle it.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.