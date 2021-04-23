The "help wanted" sign has become a familiar sight in Crawford County, with businesses in many neighborhoods searching for employees.
Yet, the last report from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry noted that Crawford County's unemployment rate was on the rise. The rate was at 8.2 percent in February, up 0.4 percentage points from January and the first time the county's jobless rate rose above 8 percent since last summer and early fall.
Despite a seeming employees' market, with many locations offering increased pay for workers who sign on, employers are having a hard time finding workers. Some businesses are even experiencing major problems as a result of a lack of workers.
Ice House Pizzeria & Grille, located at Conneaut Lake, had to heavily reduce hours on Tuesdays and Wednesdays due to a shortage of workers. Whereas the business traditionally opened at around 7 a.m. on those days to take advantage of its new bakery and to hit the lunch rush, now it doesn't open until 3:30 p.m. on those days.
Owner Gary Hite said he reduced the hours due to the strain already placed on his existing employees.
"I don't want to burn out the people I have," Hite said. He went on to say that he was more dedicated to the wellbeing of his employees than making a few extra dollars from being open during those early hours.
Hite estimated he needs around six to eight more employees in order to get fully operational at the moment, depending on how many of those workers can work full time or part time.
Hite said he is most in need of help around the middle of the day, something that isn't always possible for the younger workers he employs.
It isn't just younger employees that aren't applying, however. Amandia Covert, terminal manager at Hafer Trucking in Cochranton, said the business has been unable to find more truck drivers despite the many forms of outreach attempted.
"We run ads, we put it on Facebook, we use Indeed and Monster, and very rarely do we actually get an application," she said.
The lack of drivers means Hafer Trucking has been unable to service all of its customers as the business is unable to keep up with demand.
While the difficulty of finding drivers is not a new problem, it has been magnified since the COVID-19 pandemic's onset. Pre-pandemic, Covert said she was down only about five drivers from the necessary amount to be fully staffed. That number has since grown.
"I need probably another 12 to be fully staffed and right now I'm at about 30," she said.
Ramón Rodríguez, co-owner of the Plaza Lanes bowling alley, expressed similar sentiments. Hiring in Crawford County, he said, had long been problematic.
"So pre-pandemic, the issue was you'd put out a want ad, you'd get maybe five to 10 people saying they were interested in the position," he said. "Of those, four would respond to the initial inquiry, two of those would then actually show up for an interview, and then maybe you'd hire one."
The hiring troubles only grew during the pandemic. In late February, Plaza Lanes found itself in need of a fry cook. After posting on Facebook, CareerLink and Craig's List, the business found itself with only a single applicant after three weeks of searching.
After going without a cook so long, Rodríguez said he was quick to hire the applicant after only a single interview and not-so-thorough background check.
"I just asked him if he had murdered anyone," he said. "He hadn't, so that was good enough to me."
On top of the difficulty of finding employees, Rodríguez said another issue is finding quality ones. Many male workers have had hygiene issues, he said, and some employees just stop coming to work when they want to quit, rather than giving a two-weeks notice.
During the bowling alley's peak season, which is September to April, Plaza Lanes needs 12 employees to be fully staffed. It wasn't uncommon during the past season for the business to find itself below that amount, causing the owners to have to step in to fill that gap.
Hearing from other business owners and seeing "help wanted" signs in the windows of many stores, Rodríguez has a great concern about what he views as a major employment issue.
"Everyone is hiring and we have 8 percent unemployment," he said. "There is a disconnect there, a big disconnect."
Foulk's Flooring America in Vernon Township has found itself seven employees short of the 27 it needs to be full staffed. That gap is spread across both the union and nonunion employees of the business.
For owner Mike Foulk, the lower number of workers means being more cautious over how many projects his business picks up, even as the pandemic has caused an increase in home renovations.
"You've got to be careful how much you bite off, just because you don't have enough guys to go do everything," he said.
Foulk said he has standing orders with Career Concepts Staffing Services and with Miller Brother Staffing Solutions to advertise for more workers. However, the business has heard little response from anyone.
"We have the word out, but so does everybody else," he said.
Notably, Foulk said he has traditionally hired some high school and college students during the summers, but didn't receive resumes from either group this summer.
As for what's causing this lack of workers, the business owners gave various responses.
Foulk placed the blame squarely on the increased unemployment payments dolled out through the COVID-19 stimulus programs.
"The bottom line is they've got to quit paying them to stay home," he said.
Covert echoed the sentiments, saying it was difficult to compete with the amount of money workers can make by just using unemployment.
"The primary issue right now, well with company guys in particular, they're making more on unemployment than on working," she said.
Hite, used to employing teens who typically do not qualify for unemployment, instead pointed to a difference in culture and work-ethic in newer generations. He believes there is less of a desire by many kids to go out and get jobs while still in high school or college.
"It's different now," he said. "Kids are different, and I'm not blaming kids."
Rodríguez saw a wider systemic issue in the county, pointing to a lack of housing options for younger people and families, or transportation means to get them to work. He pointed to the recent housing developments for seniors at Wesbury's Vernon Square, Calamar Inc.'s Connect 55+ Meadville and Hudson Companies' Adams Place in Cochranton, saying he would have preferred projects done for nonseniors to create more housing for younger people.
"If young people don't have opportunities here ... if housing and transportation aren't adequate, they're going to go elsewhere where it is," he said.
