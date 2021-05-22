Allegheny College will require all students be vaccinated fully against COVID-19 before returning to campus for the fall 2021 semester.
Students will need to complete the recommended number of doses of vaccine and be fully vaccinated. Allegheny will require students have all doses completed at least two weeks prior to the date they arrive on campus for the fall 2021 semester, a college spokesperson said. Most students are to return to campus Aug. 18 and 19.
In making the announcement on its COVID website earlier this week, Allegheny also provided a link for students to upload their vaccination records.
"This is essential for us to provide the full in-person experience for fall that we announced several weeks ago. Our requirement mirrors policies at many other academic institutions, including Bucknell University, DePauw University, Dickinson College, Kalamazoo College, Kenyon College, and more," read a joint statement from Allegheny's Dean of Students April Thompson, the school's Winslow Health Center, and the Allegheny College Health Agency.
Medical or religious exemptions could be pursued by students, according to Allegheny. The college's COVID vaccination policy reads, "Medical exemptions may be granted for a documented medical contraindication. Religious exemptions may be granted on the basis of a sincere and genuine religious belief prohibiting immunization."
Very few exemptions will be allowed, according to an Allegheny spokesperson, and all exemption requests will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis by a committee.
The college said it will provide support and guidance to students seeking assistance with accessing the vaccine, helping to connect them with resources in their communities.
And while students will be required to be vaccinated fully, it does not necessarily mean an end to COVID-19 testing on campus.
"Allegheny students, faculty and staff on campus are required to continue following the college’s COVID-19 testing and masking policies even if they have been vaccinated against COVID-19," the college said. "The college anticipates that asymptomatic surveillance testing will be significantly reduced for vaccinated individuals beginning in the fall 2021 semester. During the summer, college officials will continue to review its policies related to testing as public health conditions and guidelines evolve."
At Bucknell University, students who are vaccinated fully now are exempt from the mass testing on-campus for COVID-19, according to a report in The (Sunbury) Daily Item, a sister paper to The Meadville Tribune.
Allegheny College said 95 percent of its reporting employees voluntarily have been vaccinated.
Employees are highly encouraged to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, a spokesperson said.
"Some college activity will be restricted to vaccinated employees only. All individuals on campus will be expected to continue to support a community of mutual care and follow guidelines designed to promote health and safety," the spokesperson said.