As Pennsylvania's top doctor, Dr. Denise Johnson has one thing occupying just about all of her time these days — the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Right now, vaccine (against the virus) is all consuming," Johnson, of Meadville, said of her new role as Pennsylvania's acting physician general.
Johnson was tapped by Gov. Tom Wolf to be physician general in March. A physician in Meadville for 25 years, she was Meadville Medical Center's chief medical officer when Wolf called upon her. She began her new duties as acting physician general in Harrisburg on March 29.
Johnson still needs to be confirmed by the state Senate, although no hearing date has been set as Johnson continues her work with the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
"We're working on delivering the vaccine (around the state)," she said. "We want to make sure everyone is getting the vaccine."
Though COVID-19 vaccination eligibility in Pennsylvania now means anyone age 16 and up can be vaccinated, there still are a number of barriers to overcome, according to Johnson, including overcoming hesitancy by people to get the shots as well as getting doses distributed.
"First, we want to make sure everyone has the information. There's a lot of information out there that's not credible," Johnson said.
"We're making sure there's credible information there," she said of the Department of Health's website and the PA Unites Against COVID campaign. That information campaign isn't just focused on the public, but health care professionals as well.
"People want to get information (about vaccinations) from someone they trust," Johnson said.
Some of the hesitancy may be related to convenience of vaccinations.
"Now that it's opening up to everyone, there are a lot of people who've not gotten vaccine and I think they would get it if it were more convenient for them," Johnson said.
Convenience factors include the number of doses of vaccine a person needs — as Pfizer and Moderna versions each require two doses while the Johnson & Johnson version is a one-dose vaccine.
"One dose is preferable for a lot of people and providers as well, so they don't have to worry about a followup (visit)," Johnson said. "They don't have to make two trips because it's convenient with one dose."
Making vaccine more accessible may mean providing more mobile clinics to certain areas of the state or finding more local providers among physicians and health clinics in a given area of Pennsylvania.
"We need to increase access so it's really easy to get a vaccination and convenient," she said.
What concerns her is that COVID-19 cases are increasing among younger people in Pennsylvania.
"About 87 percent of people 65 and older have gotten vaccinated," she said. "In this race, we need to get more people vaccinated before we lose that edge.
"People are tired, but we're not across the finish line," she continued. "All of us want to get our lives back, but until we control the spread of the virus we're not going to have that. We're ticking up with our cases."
As long as a lot of people aren't vaccinated, the virus will continue to spread, increasing the emergence of different coronavirus variants, according to Johnson. The threat of variants also worries her.
"We don't want to get a variant emerging that's resistant to all the measures we have. That's why it's a race," she said of the need to keep vaccinations going among adults.
"What this year taught us is that if there's a severe spread somewhere in the world we should be concerned with it. Some of the measures we've taken (to combat the spread of COVID-19) have been really rough, but we kept our hospitals from overcapacity."
"We've all made sacrifices to get to this point and we're almost there I believe," Johnson said of getting the virus under control. "Hopefully, it won't be much longer. It all depends on how quickly we can get people vaccinated so we can get our lives back."
Keith Gushard can be reached at 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.