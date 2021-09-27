Crawford County added 97 new cases of COVID-19 and two coronavirus-related deaths since Friday.
The county has had 362 cases over the past seven days. The county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began is 9,339.
The Crawford County Coroner's Office said man in his 70s died at a medical facility on Saturday and a man in his 50s died at a medical facility Sunday. The county has had 10 COVID-related deaths this month and 182 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began, according to statistics from the coroner's office.
The Department of Health said there were 38 patients in the county hospitalized with the virus, an increase of one from Friday. There were nine patients in an intensive care unit, an increase of one, and three adults on ventilators, a decrease of one. There were three adult ICU beds available, a change from one listed Friday.
Regionally, Erie County added 342 cases since Friday (25,229 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 173 (11,917 overall), Venango County added 97 (5,156 overall) and Warren County added 61 (3,293 overall).
Legislative district data
The state released vaccination data on legislative districts Monday.
State Sen. Michele Brooks' 50th District has a 40.6 percent full-vaccination rate, one of the lowest in the state. Brook's district includes Crawford County. State Rep. Kathy Rapp's 65th District, which includes parts of Crawford County, has 36.7 percent full-vaccination rate, one of the lowest on the state representative side, while Parke Wentling's 17th District has a 41.5 percent rate and Brad Roae's Sixth District has a 47.3 percent rate.
“Our unified goal should be to strive to protect the health and safety of all residents,” said Gov. Tom Wolf. “It is our hope that this information will help inform members of the General Assembly, stakeholders, and community members, to join us in encouraging Pennsylvanians to get vaccinated.”
A total of 6.19 million people have been vaccinated across Pennsylvania, including 34,691 in Crawford County.
Last week, the Department of Health shared a breakthrough case data report showing since January, 97 percent of COVID-19-related deaths and 95 percent of reported hospitalizations due to COVID-19 were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people.
“The overwhelming majority of the COVID-19 related cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Pennsylvania occurred in people who were not vaccinated,” Wolf said. “In fact, the data shows that compared to unvaccinated people, fully vaccinated folks are seven times less likely to get COVID-19, and eight times less likely to die from COVID-19. We urge all Pennsylvanians who are not yet vaccinated to get their shot today.”