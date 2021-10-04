Crawford County added 93 new cases of COVID-19 and three coronavirus-related deaths since Friday.
The county has had 373 cases over the past seven days. The county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began is 9,712.
The Crawford County Coroner's Office reported three coronavirus-related deaths to the Tribune on Monday: two men in their 60s and a woman in her 60s. All three deaths took place over the weekend at medical facilities. The county has had 189 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began, according to statistics from the coroner's office.
Of the 93 new cases reported, the state said 20 were from the Meadville ZIP code. The Linesville area had an increase of 15 cases while the Cochranton and Titusville areas each had an increase of eight cases.
The Department of Health reported 36 patients in the county hospitalized with the virus, a decrease of two since Friday. There were 13 patients in an intensive care unit, an increase of one, and 12 adults on ventilators, an increase of four. There were 13 adult ICU beds available, an increase from one previously reported.
In other COVID-19 news:
• Regionally, Erie County added 457 cases since Friday (26,195 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 159 (12,372 overall), Venango County added 120 (5,446 overall) and Warren County added 55 (3,424 overall).
• A total of 6.23 million people have been vaccinated across Pennsylvania, including 35,008 in Crawford County. The state said 2,535 county residents have received an additional dose of the vaccine since mid-August.