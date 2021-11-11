Crawford County added 92 cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
The county has had 11,681 cases overall during the pandemic.
There were 44 people hospitalized with the virus in the county, down seven from Wednesday. There were eight individuals in an intensive care unit, down three, and nine ventilators in use, down four. There state said there were three adult ICU beds available, a change from two previously listed.
The number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated is 6.51 million, including 36,210 in Crawford County. A total of 8,770 people have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.