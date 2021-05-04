Crawford County added nine new coronavirus cases and one new COVID-related death Tuesday, officials said.
The Crawford County Coroner's office reported the death of a man in his 70s to the Tribune on Tuesday. The county now has had 161 COVID-related deaths during the pandemic.
The Department of Health's latest data release brings the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 7,091 since the pandemic began.
The county has had 191 cases over the past 14 days, or about 14 a day. On April 1, the county had a two-week total of 108 cases for an eight-a-day average.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were four COVID patients hospitalized in the county, a decrease of six from Monday's report. There was one adult patient in an intensive care unit, a decrease of one, and one ventilator in use, an increase of one. The report also said there were 11 adult 1CU beds available in the county, a change from nine listed Monday.
In other COVID-related news:
• Pennsylvania registered 3,133 new COVID-19 cases, the first time in three days with that many cases.
• Statewide there were 58 total deaths, equal to the total of the previous three days combined.
• The state reported 2,172 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19, up 21. Of that total, 480 were in intensive care units (ICUs), down four, and 263 were being treated on ventilators, up two.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 20,257 cases (an increase of 45 from Monday), Mercer County 9,210 (up 28), Venango County 3,796 (up eight) and Warren County 2,513 (up one).
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 3.59 million, including 23,965 in Crawford County.
• Allegheny College's COVID website on Tuesday said there was one active coronavirus case among students. There are two individuals in quarantine because of exposure or symptoms.