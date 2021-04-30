Crawford County had nine new coronavirus cases Friday, state officials said.
The Department of Health's latest data release brings the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 7,048 since the pandemic began more than 13 months ago.
The county has had 193 cases over the past 14 days, or about 14 a day. On April 1, the county had a two-week total of 108 cases for an eight-a-day average.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were 10 COVID patients hospitalized in the county, an increase of one from Thursday. There were four adult patients in an intensive care unit and one ventilator in use in the county, the same as Thursday, and five adult ICU beds available, a change from six listed Thursday.
In other COVID-related news:
• Pennsylvania's Department of Health registered 4,607 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a number the state said is higher than recent daily totals because of results of tests from as far back as December. The DOH said one lab submitted about 300 test results dating back to December 2020 and another lab submitted a large file of test results collected within the last three days.
• The state also announced 39 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, the lowest total in four days.
• The state reported 2,283 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19, down 35. Of that total, 518 were in intensive care units, down four, and 272 were being treated on ventilators, down 22.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 20,073 cases (an increase of 53 from Thursday), Mercer County 9,135 (up 20), Venango County 3,752 (up six) and Warren County 2,499 (up six).
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 3.42 million, including 23,207 in Crawford County.
• Allegheny College's COVID website on Friday said there were six active coronavirus cases among students. There are 20 individuals in quarantine because of exposure or symptoms.