Crawford County added nine coronavirus cases Thursday, officials said.
The Department of Health reported the increase in cases in its latest data release, bringing the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 6,929 since the pandemic began more than 13 months ago.
The county has had 191 cases over the past 14 days, or about 14 a day. On April 1, the county had a two-week total of 108 cases for an eight-a-day average.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were six COVID patients hospitalized in the county, a decrease of one from Wednesday. The report said there were four adult patients in an intensive care unit and two ventilators in use, both the same as Wednesday. There were seven adult ICU beds available, a change from five listed previously.
In other COVID-related news:
• The state Department of Health announced 4,192 new cases and 52 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.
• There were 2,808 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on Thursday, down 34 from Wednesday. Of those patients, 571 were in intensive care units (ICUs), down eight, and the number of patients on ventilators dropped by 17 to 281.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 19,726 cases (an increase of 43 from Wednesday), Mercer County 8,994 (up 16), Venango County 3,683 (up five) and Warren County 2,454 (up two).
• Allegheny College's COVID website said there were four active coronavirus cases among students. There are 20 individuals in quarantine because of exposure or symptoms.
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 2.96 million, including 21,461 in Crawford County.