Crawford County added nine coronavirus cases Friday, officials said.
The Department of Health reported the increase in cases in its latest data release, bringing the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 6,692 since the pandemic began a little more than one year ago.
The county has had 112 cases over the past 14 days, or about eight a day.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were six COVID patients hospitalized, a drop of one from Thursday's report. In addition, there were two adult patients in an intensive care unit and one patient using a ventilator, the same as Thursday. There were six adult ICU beds available, a decrease of four.
In other COVID-related news:
• Pennsylvania registered 4,656 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the third time in four days with more than 4,000 new cases statewide.
• Health officials announced another 28 deaths in the commonwealth.
• There are now 2,173 patients in Pennsylvania — up 46 from Thursday — breaking a streak of six consecutive days with an increase of 50 hospitalizations. There are now 434 patients being treated in intensive care units, down two from Thursday, while the number of patients being treated on ventilators dropped by five to 204.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 18,761 cases (an increase of 45 from Thursday), Mercer County 8,567 (up 23), Venango County 3,559 (up 16) and Warren County 2,289 (up five).
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 1.92 million, including 17,394 in Crawford County.