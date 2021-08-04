There were nine new COVID-19 cases reported in Crawford County on Wednesday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county’s total cases since the pandemic began now stand at 7,687.
The county has had 49 new cases over the past seven days.
The number of patients hospitalized in the county was at five, the same as Tuesday. Two patients were reported in an intensive care unit (ICU), one patient on a ventilator and eight adult ICU beds available, also the same as Tuesday.
In other COVID news:
• Regionally, since the state began tracking COVID-19 data, Erie County has had 21,476 cases (up 25), Mercer County 9,804 (up seven), Venango County 4,147 (up three) and Warren County 2,665 (up one).
• A total of 5.73 million people across the state have been vaccinated, including 32,410 in Crawford County.