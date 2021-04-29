Crawford County had nine new coronavirus cases Thursday, state officials said.
The Department of Health's latest data release brings the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 7,039 since the pandemic began more than 13 months ago.
The county has had 209 cases over the past 14 days, or about 15 a day. On April 1, the county had a two-week total of 108 cases for an eight-a-day average.
The state's online hospital dashboard said there were nine COVID patients hospitalized in the county, four adult patients in an intensive care unit, one ventilator in use in the county and six adult ICU beds available, all the same as Wednesday.
In other COVID-related news:
• The state Department of Health announced 3,322 new cases on Thursday, the fifth day in a row with fewer than 4,000 cases. The state's rolling seven-day average of new cases is now 3,478. The average was 4,947 on April 17.
• State health officials registered 50 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, the third day in a row with at least 50 deaths. The last COVID-related death reported in Crawford County was April 2.
• The state reported 2,318 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of noon Thursday, down 129. Of that total, 522 were in intensive care units, down 17, and 294 were being treated on ventilators, up 16.
• Regionally, since the state started tracking COVID-19, Erie County has had 20,020 cases (an increase of 34 from Wednesday), Mercer County 9,115 (up 15), Venango County 3,746 (up seven) and Warren County 2,493 (up five).
• The state said the number of individuals to be fully vaccinated reached 3.35 million, including 23,078 in Crawford County.