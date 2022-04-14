Crawford County added nine new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.
The county’s seven-day average of new cases is 3.9. The last time the county had 10 or more cases reported in a single day was Feb. 28.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was two, the same as Wednesday. There was one person in an intensive care unit, an increase of one, and no one on a ventilator, the same as Wednesday. There were 13 ICU beds available, a change from nine listed in the previous report.
Regionally, Erie County added 23 cases, Mercer County added three, Venango County added one and Warren County added three.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there were four active cases among students and two active cases among employees. At the beginning of the week, there were no active cases among students and one active case among employees.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.34 million, including 39,744 people in Crawford County (an increase of nine from Wednesday). A total of 18,997 people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13 (up 15).